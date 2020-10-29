2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S range expanded with new Dark Stealth

For 2021 Ducati presents the Streetfighter V4 S in a new Dark Stealth color scheme, which joins the sporty Ducati Red.

The Streetfighter is the result of the “Fight Formula”: the Panigale V4 stripped of the fairings, with a high and wide handlebar, 178 kg on the scale, powered by a 1100 cc Desmosedici Stradale delivering 208 hp kept in hand by biplane wings and a complete electronic package.

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S in Dark Stealth

The modern and technological Ducati naked bike has immediately enjoyed great success among motorcyclists all over the world, also confirmed by the positive feedback from the international media.

Dark Stealth is a matte black color that represents the perfect chromatic choice to show the aggressive side of the ultra-naked Ducati.

Moreover, all Streetfighter V4 models in the 2021 range are fitted with new front brake and clutch pumps, both self-bleeding and derived from those used for the first time on the Superleggera V4. The body of the new pumps has been designed with a configuration that allows a ‘natural’ bleeding, thus eliminating the need to intervene on the system in the event of air present in the circuit.

The entire Streetfighter V4 range for 2021, including the Dark Stealth color scheme for the "S" version, can already be ordered in Ducati dealers and will be available starting in November 2020.