Factory Connection moto team dissolves; 23K Insta likes

The dissolution of the Factory Connection race team in Motocross and Supercross this week after more than two decades on the starting gates due to the loss of title sponsor Geico caught the attention of thousands on Tuesday.

The FCHonda Instagram account broke the news on Tuesday. The post has attracted more than 23,000 Instagram likes.

“We definitely didn’t see this announcement coming and the term, “all good things must come to an end”, just doesn’t seem fitting. After 22 years and 12 championships, we were forced to make the decision of closing down our race team. We were thrown a curveball in August by losing our title sponsor. We have worked tirelessly to try and find a replacement but given this unpredictable year, we ran out of time to get something put together.

“We would like to thank our staff and riders for being as understanding as they can be in this situation. Being forced to close our team doesn’t mean we lose the family we created and no matter where our next chapters take us, our bond will not be broke.”

Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com