Dealership life in pandemic part of latest PSB Video Chat sponsored by Synchrony

The latest edition of the Powerpsorts Business Video Chat sponsored by Synchrony features Bobby Bettencourt, jack-of-all-trades at Bettencourt's Honda Suzuki in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts — and a racing addict.

Bettencourt takes us inside dealership operations and shares insight on some of the challenges faced during the coronavirus pandemic.