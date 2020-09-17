Freedom Powersports building new location

Less than a decade into existence, Freedom Powersports continues to illustrate persistence is a driver of expansion and success. At 13 stores in three states currently, the dealership is building a 33,000 sq. ft. facility to upgrade one of its existing locations in McKinney, Texas.

“We decided to build a new Freedom Powersports McKinney dealership because we simply grew out of our current location. Our original storefront is a former car dealership and was chosen during the great recession when we only carried Polaris, and it worked for the time being,” Freedom Powersports founder and CEO Kevin Lackey told Powersports Business. “Since then we have added Indian, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Spyder and Ryker, and we needed a bigger showroom to fully represent these lines, along with a larger service department with more tech bays.”

According to its site, Freedom Powersports McKinney will carry a wide selection of on-road and off-road vehicles, both new and used, including ATVs, motorcycles, UTVs and PWCs.

“By growing, we will be able to provide our customers with the ultimate retail experience,” said Lackey. “Also, it’s important to us that we own the real estate that our dealerships are on and that we have a consistent, recognizable design for each location – this new building will provide that to us.“

You may recall we spoke with Lackey back in July about the challenges and opportunities involved with navigating COVID-19. At that time he alluded to the planned upgrade – and the recent announcement is that plan coming to fruition, despite a pandemic.

Lackey has said he has a goal in mind of 35 stores within the next five years, and an ultimate goal of up to 100 nationally known locations.

Kevin Lackey