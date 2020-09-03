Recall related to part on Polaris, Can-Am, Kawasaki UTVs

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a product recall that affects side-by-sides manufactured by Polaris, Can-Am and Kawasaki. The recall is dated Sept. 2, 2020.

IMMI SubZero 4-point and IMMI Click6 6-point UTV harnesses can be missing stitching, posing an injury hazard to the occupant by failing to properly restrain them in the event of a crash.

The recall affects about 162,000 units. “Polaris,” “Can-Am” or “Kawasaki” are printed on the harness.

This recall involves IMMI SubZero 4-point and Click6 6-point harnesses installed in Polaris Model Year 2015 and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP side-by-sides.

SubZero and Click 6 harnesses were also sold as aftermarket accessories compatible for the following UTV models: Kawasaki Teryx KRX1000 SxS, Can-Am Maverick and Maverick X3, and Polaris RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SubZero and Click6 harnesses until inspected by an authorized dealer. Consumers with affected harnesses missing stitching will receive a free replacement harness.

IMMI reports that seven harnesses lacked stitching at one of multiple attachment points. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

They were sold at Polaris, Kawasaki and Can-Am dealerships nationwide from April 2014 through May 2020 for between $160 and $240 for Sub-Zero and between $250 and $550 for Click6 harnesses. Polaris dealerships installed the harnesses in Polaris Model Year 2015 and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP UTVs.

The manufacturer is Indiana Mills & Manufacturing, Inc., of Westfield, Indiana, and IMMI de Mexico Production S. de R.L. de C.V., of Mexico.