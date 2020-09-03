NPA parent company Copart reports fiscal Q4 earnings

Dallas-based Copart, Inc., parent company of National Powersport Auctions (NPA), today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2020.

For the three months ended July 31, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $525.7 million, $250.4 million, and $165.5 million, respectively. These represent a decrease in revenue of $16.9 million, or 3.1%; an increase in gross profit of $7.8 million, or 3.2%; and an increase in net income of $12.0 million, or 7.8%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2020 were $0.69 compared to $0.64 last year, an increase of 7.8%.

For the year ended July 31, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $2.2 billion, $1.0 billion, and $699.9 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $163.6 million, or 8.0%; an increase in gross profit of $109.5 million, or 12.2%; and an increase in net income of $108.2 million, or 18.3%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the year ended July 31, 2020 were $2.93 compared to $2.46 last year, an increase of 19.1%.

Excluding the impact of discrete income tax items, disposal of non-operating assets, reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities, foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, were $0.69, $0.60, $2.57 and $2.25, respectively.