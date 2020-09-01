Inventory shortages inspire adaptation

Around the nation successful dealerships everywhere are dealing with inventory shortages as a result of strong demand for powersports vehicles during the summer. After many factories either shutdown or delayed production during the onset of COVID-19, many dealerships have been left scrambling to find machines.

Flat Out Motorsports of Indiana has come up with a new way to find its own inventory, and it’s hoping to make it a nationwide service eventually.

Find out the full details by clicking the image below to read the article.