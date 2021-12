Is snowmobile inventory heading your way? Shout it out!

A truckload full of inventory is a beautiful sight to see, especially for those enjoying a nice covering of snowfall. Country Cat in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, took advantage of the opportunity to snap a photo of the Arctic Cat delivery earlier this week.

The 656 likes it generated in one day proved to be a beneficial use of two minutes to snap and post to the dealership's 26,000 IG followers.