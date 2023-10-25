Fun facts about snowmobiling from industry association

Each year, the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) compiles surveys from riders to release its “Facts About Snowmobiling.” It allows the organization to not only share information with fellow riders but also dispel any bad information that is circulated by folks who are not involved in the sport.

ISMA is made up of Arctic Cat/Textron, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP/Ski-Doo and Lynx), Polaris, and Yamaha. Ed Klim is the executive director. Here’s the ISMA press release in its entirety (below). Read through it and see how you compare to “average,” and take note of the interesting links for additional information, snowmobiling photos, and more at the bottom. Sales data is available here.

The ISMA shares that snowmobilers are a big part of the winter economic engine by spending an average of $2,500 each year snowmobiling and traveling to their snowmobiling spot. Photo courtesy of ISMA, taken by Wayne Davis Photography.

Facts About Snowmobiling 2023

Haslett, MI, August 7, 2023 – As we begin the 2023-24 snowmobiling season, we thought you may be interested in the following facts while you are preparing to go ride this season:

Snowmobilers come in all ages. The average snowmobiler, however, is 54 years old.

The average snowmobiler last season rode 1,154 miles / 1,857 kilometers ( a 4% increase in ridership compared to 2022.) The number of miles ridden, on average, is dependent on snow cover, so we will see if Mother Nature brings us more days of snow for riding this season.

Many snowmobilers belong to a club and participate in many of their club’s events. Clubs hold great riding events, great parties, and are made up of wonderful people who become great friends. Join a club and have a great time!

About 50% of the people that snowmobile trailer their snowmobile to their riding area. The other 50% ride from their home or cabin.

Snowmobiling is a family-friendly activity. Most of all those responding to surveys report that they snowmobile with family and with friends and with club members.

Snowmobilers are outdoor recreationists all year around. Following is a list of recreational activities that snowmobilers participate in when they aren’t out riding:

59% go ATV Riding

48% go Camping

51% go Fishing

57% go Boating

43% go Hunting

30% go Hiking

25% go Motorcycle Riding

29% go Golfing

18% go Personal Watercraft Riding

11% go Downhill Skiing

14% do other recreational Activities

Yes, we are a year around active group!

Approximately 85% of the snowmobilers are male.

Snowmobiling & The Winter Economy

Snowmobilers are a big part of the winter economic engine by spending an average of $2,500 each year on food, gas, and lodging as they travel to their snowmobiling spot. In many places in North America, snowmobilers pay the bills for people involved in the Winter Tourism Industries and related businesses.

To help snowmobilers promote their sport, the snowmobile manufacturers have created a number of supporting communication tools.

We have created a Dropbox where interested individuals can access the most current family friendly snowmobile photos. (Just click on this link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0cp7tj1aayce3az8ne3sz/h?rlkey=yl0hd7pe49hwffb7socbnslvb&dl=0 ) We encourage people to use these photos in the development of trail maps, advertising pieces, or just flyers supporting a snowmobiling activity. The photos are free and can be used to promote recreational family snowmobiling.

Also, ISMA has created a Facebook page www.Facebook.com/GoSnowmobiling. If you are on Facebook and want to see snowmobiling posts, please FOLLOW our page. You can also share your snowmobiling pictures, events, etc. on our page and they will be viewed by followers from around the world!

We have two websites: www.snowmobile.org and www.gosnowmobiling.org that contain a lot of information, links, downloadable materials, etc. to help support you and educate you on key issues related to snowmobiling and help you better know the activities going on. Our websites are connected to other websites around the world including all of the United States and Canadian State and Provincial Snowmobile Associations which contain all of the local information that you may need.