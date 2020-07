The Sno-Barons Snowmobile Club announced that the 54th Hay Days, scheduled for Sept. 12-13 near North Branch, Minnesota, has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual event is dubbed the “Official Start of Winter” for the snowmobile market.

