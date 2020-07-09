Zero starts Cash for Carbon motorcycle trade-in program

Zero Motorcycles today announced the brief return of its most successful incentive program, Cash for Carbon. The ongoing lockdown restrictions have created a surge in new and returning motorcyclists flooding to find adventure.

For the last 13 years, Zero has been working to perfect the motorcycle riding experience to ensure every moment on a Zero Motorcycle is one to remember. With award-winning and effortlessly powerful electric motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles is proud to make the transformational riding experience of an electric motorcycle more attainable than ever with this trade-in promotion.

Cash for Carbon increases the trade-in value allowed by an authorized Zero Motorcycles dealer of any titled gas motorcycle a rider uses as trade toward the purchase of a new 2020 SR/F or SR/S.

Until Aug. 15, buyers who bring in a gas bike as trade-in toward the purchase of a new Zero will be given an additional $1,500 credit on top of the trade-in value assessed by the participating dealer on a given motorcycle.

When a rider takes advantage of this opportunity, he or she will also still be eligible for the 10% Federal Tax Credit available for all Zero electric motorcycles, plus any available state or local tax incentives, creating up to $4,000 or more in value on the purchase of a new model.

The SR/F and new SR/S are the pinnacle models from the brand that defined the category of electric motorcycles and represent the purest connection between the rider and the road that you can find on two wheels.

“Our dealership network has some of the best operators in the world and they’re fielding more inquiries about electric motorcycles than ever before,” said Mike Cunningham, Zero Motorcycles Vice President of Sales, Americas. “This trend has been intensifying and the Cash for Carbon program will empower riders to get the experience they’ve dreamed about that’s only available on a Zero electric motorcycle.”

The SR/S was released as a new model in February 2020 and joins the SR/F, its award-winning sibling, as the company’s two most powerful and premium offerings. The effortlessly powerful motorcycles are driven by Zero's proprietary powertrain that produces an astounding 110 hp and 140 ft-lb of torque. Each model can charge through any wall socket or at over 90% of the public EV charge network through fast, Level 2 chargers.

The unbridled SR/F is capable of up to 201 city miles of range per charge with an available Power Tank and the sleek and aerodynamic full fairing of the SR/S allows for up to 13% more range when riding in a tucked position. Additionally, each bike is powered by Zero's proprietary operating system, Cypher III, which controls every subordinate technology on the bike including the full complement of Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls like straight line and cornering ABS, Drag Torque Control and Traction Control.