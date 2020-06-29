American Honda provides statement concerning termination of Abernathy’s

The following statement provided to Powersports Business is from American Honda:

American Honda has conducted an independent investigation of various materials containing multiple statements attributed to Russell Abernathy, owner of Abernathy’s Cycles.

Based on the results of the investigation to date, American Honda issued a Notices of Termination to Abernathy’s Cycles on June 25, 2020, for all new Honda Powersports products sold and serviced by the dealership.

American Honda’s Notices of Termination are subject to requirements governing dealership terminations under Tennessee state law, but the termination process is now underway.

American Honda strongly believes that racism and intolerance have absolutely no place in our company and must have no place in dealerships authorized to represent the Honda brand.

