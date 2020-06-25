HISUN names Kang Eastern U.S. regional sales manager

Thomas Kang, a veteran to the HISUN organization, is the off-road manufacturer’s newly appointed Eastern U.S. regional sales manager, helping to lead the company to one of its most successful years on record in 2020.

Kang’s outstanding performance and display of leadership has earned him yet another rung on the ladder as he continues to drive sales for the brand. His tenure with HISUN spans over a decade, hosting a variety of responsibilities along the way.

HISUN veteran Thomas Kang has been promoted to Eastern U.S. regional sales manager, overseeing 32 states.

Notably, Kang was among the first to present the HISUN brand name to the U.S. market back in 2013. He has since received many accolades for his achievements. Aside from his milestones in the office, Kang pounds the pavement on his CBR1000RR during RideSmart track days. His passion for powersports certainly shows, as he instinctively forms connections with his dealers and peers.

As Eastern U.S. regional sales manager, Kang is now responsible for leading the dealer support staff and overseeing sales operations for the entire 32-state region. His focus will be centered on providing dealers with a premier experience and implementing HISUN’s aggressive new business plan. You can reach him directly at (469) 568-5077 or thomas@hisunmotors.com.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com