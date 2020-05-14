Ducati launches electric scooters with distribution partner

A new line of Ducati-brand electric mobility arriving by 2020, distributed under license by MT Distribution in Europe. Seven new products including folding e-bikes and electric scooters branded Ducati, Ducati Corse and Ducati Scrambler are part of the lineup. The entire range has been developed in collaboration with the Ducati Design Centre, which has worked in conjunction with Italdesign for the e-bikes.

Urban travel is a particularly topical issue and sustainable transport is a growing trend. Ducati is responding to these market needs by presenting seven new products, created in partnership with MT Distribution, an Italian company already present in the sector for over 40 years. The new range will consist of four electric scooters and three folding e-bikes under the Ducati, Ducati Corse and Ducati Scrambler brand. Designed for all those who want to move around the city with style and originality, the entire line will be available for purchase during 2020.

During the development of the products, special attention was paid to the design, curated by the Ducati Design Centre, which also collaborated with Italdesign for the folding e-bikes. The result is an innovative collection with an attractive design.

The scooters that come from the partnership between Ducati and MT Distribution have motors from 250W to 500W while the e-bikes are equipped with 250W motors (the maximum value stipulated by law for this type of vehicle). The first two electric scooters to be presented on the market are called Cross-E and Pro II, which will launch respectively on June 20 and July 6, 2020.

The Ducati Scrambler branded Cross-E scooter mounts so-called “fat” anti-puncture tubeless tyres (size 110/50-6.5 inches), which are also suitable for stretches of dirt or very uneven roads. The brushless motor provides a continuous power output of 500W and guarantees excellent pick-up both at the start and on uphill sections, without undergoing any slowdown in pace. The 375 Wh battery guarantees an autonomy of up to 30-35 km, maintaining an average speed of 15 km/h. The sturdiness, also visual, of the frame gives maximum stability and riding comfort. The double front headlight allows the use of the vehicle at night with excellent visibility and the management of all the functions, including the 3 riding modes, takes place through the large 3.5-inch LCD display.

The Pro II, branded by Ducati, instead mounts a 350W continuous brushless motor and a 280 Wh battery, which allows you to cover 25-30 km in full comfort, thanks also to the rear suspension and the 10” puncture-proof tubeless tyres. The safety and ease of use of these vehicles are a fundamental prerogative of the Ducati product line, so the scooter has a double brake (electric front and rear disc) and a large 3.5” LCD display from which to monitor and manage all the settings.

The folding e-bikes, which will be launched on the market in the coming weeks, will have an innovative design and will be equipped with rear lights integrated in the seat post, a battery that is completely hidden in the frame and activation of the lights with twilight sensors. More information on the products will be available at the time of presentation.

Some models of scooters and e-bikes will also be available at Ducati dealers and in the Ducati Shop Online.