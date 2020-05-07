AIMExpo moving to January 2021, becomes trade only

The Motorcycle Industry Council’s American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) is moving to Jan. 21-23, 2021 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Previously scheduled for this October, North America’s largest powersports show is changing more than timing; the show will become a trade-only event and emerge as an integral part of the buying season.

“Timing is everything," said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president and general manager, MIC Events. "Transitioning to the first quarter has been part of a long-term strategic plan for AIMExpo, along with providing more focus on our core audience — dealers. These changes not only align the show with the ideal buying time for dealers and retailers, but also provide the perfect opportunity for brands to reconnect with dealers, kicking off what will be a pivotal year for the industry, additionally, this move to January opens the door to partner with a major distributor in a much more strategic and meaningful way.”

AIMExpo introduces its new January 2021 dates in Columbus, Ohio.

A trade-only show allows AIMExpo to concentrate on industry needs and education at a time when powersports needs it most. Quality over quantity is necessary in the new trade show landscape. With this new focus on retailers, the show will now take place over three days instead of four, saving exhibitors and attendees time and money.

COVID-19 has forced retailers and manufacturers to change the way they do business — at warp speed. AIMExpo’s education, developed in partnership with Powersports Business, will focus on these ideas and innovations to help retailers improve efficiency, stay competitive and improve bottom lines. AIMExpo will provide tools and solutions for retailers as we start the new year.

“With all that’s happened recently, transitioning to Q1 makes sense now more than ever," said Andre Albert, director of sales and marketing. "The show will align with the order-writing time of year; it will help alleviate financial burdens in 2020, and allows us to focus on the industry and its needs. This change in timing and focus allows brands to connect with the most engaged buyers looking for growth and success in 2021. We’re excited and looking forward to the evolution of AIMExpo — Together We Rise.”