Video allows dealership to tell of its COVID-19 plans

A recent county government’s “Stay at Home” mandate left local residents wondering about their local dealership’s status. That question and dozens of others gets answered in a 100-second video the dealership made for its customers.

Team Powersports, with locations in Raleigh and Garner, North Carolina shared the video link on its Enewsletter to customers. Images of each location’s exterior are featured in the Enewsletter with bold headlines such as:

COVID-19 Business Plan

Sales Appointments Available

Curbside Parts/Service Available

Click on the image, and the customer is taken to YouTube, where management provides customers with a video of all they need to know. It’s had 91 views and 7 thumbs up in its first few days online.

Have you thought of talking to your customers via a quick-and-easy video? Could you reach 100 customers or prospects that you might not have reached otherwise to let them know you are opened or closed? What new customer service processes are you enacting at your dealership to begin April 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

Dave McMahon, editor

Here’ the Team Powersports video: