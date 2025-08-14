Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha works with CCA to conserve Georgia’s fisheries

The StaffAugust 14, 2025

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Georgia to encourage conservation of aquatic natural resources and advocate for legislation to conserve fisheries and maintain fishing access.

“Yamaha is a long-time supporter of CCA, and we’re committed to strengthening our relationship in our home state of Georgia,” says Martin Peters, external affairs director for Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Working together, we hope to raise member participation in the state as well as develop stronger relationships with regulators and other stakeholders to conserve fisheries.”

CCA has chapters along the Gulf Coast, South and Mid-Atlantic regions, as well as Washington, Oregon, and California. The organization addresses recreational fishing challenges, including destructive commercial gear, degraded marine habitat, and fisheries management.

“CCA believes anglers are the best stewards of the marine environment, and Georgia’s anglers are passionate about conserving the natural resources they depend upon to fish,” says Robert Hale, board chair at CCA Georgia. “Working with Yamaha, we believe we can grow our membership and make the recreational angler voice even more powerful in this state.

