Polaris’ Free Snowmobile Rides program returns in February

Polaris Inc. is relaunching its Free Snowmobile Rides program this February, offering complimentary one-hour demo rides at participating Polaris Adventures locations in key snow destinations across the U.S.

The annual program is designed to introduce new riders to snowmobiling while giving existing enthusiasts hands-on experience with Polaris’ latest snowmobile models. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

The annual program is designed to introduce new riders to snowmobiling while giving existing enthusiasts hands-on experience with Polaris’ latest snowmobile models. Riders can register in advance through Polaris’ website and book a guided ride at select outfitter locations with direct trail access.

“Our goal is to make winter adventure accessible and fun. This program gives riders an easy way to try snowmobiling, explore new destinations, and experience Polaris snowmobiles firsthand.” — Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager of Polaris Snow.

What riders can expect

The Free Snowmobile Rides program is open to riders of all experience levels, from first-time participants to seasoned snowmobilers. Each session includes a safety briefing, use of protective gear, and guidance from experienced outfitters. Riders will demo current Polaris snowmobiles during a one-hour, guided on-trail experience.

Polaris reported that last year’s program reached capacity within weeks, prompting the company to bring the initiative back for 2026.

Polaris reported that last year’s program reached capacity within weeks, prompting the company to bring the initiative back for 2026. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

New rider engagement

For dealers, the program serves as a customer acquisition and brand awareness tool, introducing potential buyers to snowmobiling in a low-barrier environment while reinforcing Polaris’ presence at top winter riding destinations. Polaris Adventures outfitters operate as an extension of the brand, offering consumers hands-on exposure that can translate into future vehicle, accessory, and apparel sales at the dealership level.

Riders can request a promo code and reserve a demo ride by visiting polaris.com/snowdemos. Additional information on Polaris snowmobiles and Polaris Adventures is available at polaris.com and adventures.polaris.com.