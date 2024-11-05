Segway to stream launch of new UTV model online November 7

Segway Powersports is inviting the industry and enthusiasts to join them online on November 7, 2024, as they introduce a new utility model. The keynote address will include a technical presentation highlighting the performance, safety, and comfort features of its latest model for the U.S. market.

Having established itself as a global leader in the personal mobility solutions market, the Segway brand ventured into new territory in 2019 by introducing a line-up of offroad vehicles. “As Segway continues to develop a foothold on the Powersports market, our goal is to surpass customer expectations and redefine the limits in both the sport and utility side-by-side markets,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports. “This is the first of many exciting announcements we have planned as we gear up for 2025.”

Head over to Segway’s social media channels during the lead-up to its keynote address, or visit www.segwaypowersports.us. Tune in on November 7 at 11 a.m. CST at youtube.com/@segwaypowersportsus.