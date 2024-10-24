Dave Warren Powersports announces Segway giveaway winner

Greg Kirkwood of Phelps, New York, was the lucky winner of the 2024 Segway UT-10 giveaway. The announcement was made during the Dirt Track World Championship at Eldora Speedway on October 19, 2024, where dirt track fans gathered to celebrate the thrilling races and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship.

Greg Kirkwood of Phelps, New York, was the lucky winner of the 2024 Segway UT-10 giveaway. The announcement was made during the Dirt Track World Championship at Eldora Speedway on October 19, 2024. (Photo: Segway, Dave Warren Powersports)

With over 3,700 entries submitted, the giveaway, sponsored by Dave Warren Powersports in Westfield, New York, Segway Powersports U.S., and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, drew an enthusiastic response from racing fans across the region. Kirkwood’s name was drawn from the impressive pool of participants, making it a very fun contest for everyone to be involved in.

“This is such an incredible surprise,” says Kirkwood, visibly thrilled upon receiving the news. “The Segway UT-10 is an amazing machine, and I can’t wait to take it out for a ride. I want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

Dave Warren Powersports has been a staple in the community, providing powersports products and experiences to enthusiasts. “We are thrilled to have Greg as the winner of this year’s Segway UT-10 giveaway,” says Dave Warren of Dave Warren Powersports. “We appreciate everyone who participated and made this event a success.”

The Segway UT-10 is a versatile machine, ideal for work and play. Warren says giveaways like this foster engagement and excitement among race fans.