AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Norm McDonald dies at 93

The American Motorcyclist Association announced that Norm McDonald, an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer, racer, tuner, and businessman, died on Sept. 25 at the age of 93.

Norm McDonald opened his motorcycle shop, K&N Motorcycles, with Ken Johnson in 1957. By 1965, the two created K&N Engineering and, in 1966, the K&N Air Filter was introduced. (Photo: AMA)

The AMA says it offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of McDonald and wrote the following statement about his legacy.

Despite growing up with a love for speed, McDonald’s parents would not allow him to own a motorcycle — so he filled that void with hot rods and drag racing until he finally purchased a bike when he turned 17. After a brief stint in the Navy from 1952-55, McDonald’s love for motorcycling only grew, and he purchased his second bike and began his racing career shortly after.

In 1957, McDonald and fellow AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ken Johnson opened K&N Motorcycles in Loma Linda, California. It served as a service shop, with Johnson working during the day and McDonald working at night. The shop also springboarded the future of another AMA Hall of Famer, Malcolm Smith, who started working at K&N at 17 years old.

Eight years after opening K&N Motorcycles, McDonald and Johnson formed K&N Engineering, developing handlebars, fenders, and fork braces. It was at K&N where he developed the revolutionary K&N Air Filter, which was used across virtually every form of motorcycle racing.

During this time, McDonald sponsored a wide range of racers, including his sons Phil and Sam, grandson Tyler, and son-in-law Ted Boody, among others.

McDonald relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1971 and split the K&N business with Johnson, focusing solely on the dealership side of things. He eventually opened dealerships in Tulsa and Wichita, Kansas.

McDonald was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2013.