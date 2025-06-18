Cycle Trader launches video series to inspire the next generation of riders

Cycle Trader, an online marketplace for buying and selling powersports vehicles, recently announced the debut of its original video series, Moto Mavericks, a series designed to connect, inspire, and empower a new generation of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Moto Mavericks brings together three voices in the motorcycle world — each with a unique background, riding style, and mission to help others discover the freedom and confidence that comes with riding.

The video will include voices from Andrew Lee, professional motocross athlete; Moira Zinn, experienced off-road adventure rider; and Grant Schwingle, a mentor and motorcycle expert.

Each episode highlights a different aspect of the motorcycle experience, offering practical insights, real-world tips, and reviews of bikes suited to each rider’s discipline.

The Moto Mavericks series was created to serve as a trusted resource for new and aspiring riders, offering honest, influencer-led content that encourages confident riding. The campaign positions Cycle Trader as a destination for everything motorcycle-related, from finding the perfect bike to learning how to ride it.

Additionally, the series aims to break down misconceptions about motorcycle ownership and riding culture, making the lifestyle more accessible and inclusive than ever.

“At Cycle Trader, we believe every rider has a unique story—and the first chapter often begins with finding the right bike and the confidence to ride it,” says Roger Dunbar, chief marketing officer at Cycle Trader. “With Moto Mavericks, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on incredible riders who not only live the lifestyle but are passionate about helping others find their place on two wheels.”

What the show will feature

The Moto Mavericks series will include original videos spotlighting different riders and styles, bike reviews tailored to motocross and street riding, as well as beginner tips and safety advice.

Where to watch

Episodes of Moto Mavericks will premiere exclusively on Cycle Trader. Fans can also follow the journey across Cycle Trader’s social media platforms using the hashtag #MotoMavericks.