American Honda announced it will serve as the Ring Sponsor of the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 23 at the Event Center at Violet Woods in Pickerington, Ohio. Honda’s support will help the Hall of Fame provide the special rings that will be presented to the Class of 2025 inductees.

The 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor six motorcycling legends, including Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed, and Ryan Young. (Photo: AMA)

“Honda is one of the most respected names in the motorcycle industry, and we are honored to welcome them as the Ring Sponsor for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” says AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula. “Their support, along with that of our other valued sponsors, helps ensure we can deliver a memorable event that celebrates the legends of our sport and the heritage of motorcycling.”

Honda has established roots with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, as its founder, Soichiro Honda, was inducted in 2000.

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors the best and brightest individuals in the motorcycle industry, and we’re pleased to play a part in this significant event.” — Jeremy McGuire, director of customer engagement at American Honda.

The 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor six motorcycling legends, including Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed, and Ryan Young. A cocktail reception at the museum will follow the induction ceremony and run from 8 to 10 p.m.

In addition to the induction ceremony and cocktail reception, the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Ride will take place on Friday, Oct. 24, and take riders on a scenic journey through Southern Ohio. Saturday, Oct. 25, a full day of racing on the AMA campus will take place, as will the Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night, featuring vendors, food trucks, a bike show, and an open house at the museum.

For more information on AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/hall-of-fame-days/