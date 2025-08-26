Department of Commerce expands tariffs on steel and aluminum

An Aug. 20 Ride Report published by the Motorcycle Industry Council says the U.S. Department of Commerce has expanded Section 232 tariffs to cover more than 400 additional product categories that include steel or aluminum. As of Aug. 18, these items face a 50% tariff on their metal content.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has moved forward with a 50% tariff on metal content, including steel and aluminum. (Photo: Bob Brewer)

“Despite our opposition to these new tariffs and our request to be excluded from them, the Department of Commerce decided to move forward with tariffs that broaden the range of products now covered under Section 232,” says Scott Schloegel, MIC senior vice president of government relations. “The powersports industry depends on high-quality steel and aluminum for frames, engines, components, and accessories, and we welcome comments from MIC members as to the potential impacts to their bottom lines, whether that be financial harm or particular vehicles that they will have to stop selling in the U.S. as a result of the unreasonably high tariffs.”

“As a nearly $51 billion industry, we will continue to engage with the administration and policymakers to push for balanced trade rules that don’t cripple our industry.” Scott schloegel

The report claims it is unclear how customs will assess the steel and aluminum content of finished goods, but the update doesn’t alter core reporting rules. Importers must still note the country of origin and follow foreign-trade zone requirements. However, it does significantly widen the scope. The expansion now reaches beyond raw metals to a variety of finished goods and components, meaning powersports parts and accessories could fall under the higher tariff, MIC says.

Importers are urged to review HTS codes with suppliers right away. Because there is no exemption for in-transit shipments, anything entered for consumption on or after Aug. 18 is subject to the new rate.

This is the first round of tariff inclusions; another review process is expected in September.