DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Harley dealer that served as relief hub during Hurricane Helene back to business

Brendan BakerJanuary 8, 2025

The Harley-Davidson dealership in Swannanoa, North Carolina, has reopened after sustaining damage from Hurricane Helene nearly three months ago, according to a report posted on News 13’s website last month.

The new station reported that the dealership’s property served as a base of operations, housing storage, and supplies for the relief group Savage Freedom while the storm damage in the store was being repaired.

General Manager Steve Larson told News 13 before Christmas that after months of efforts to restabilize, it was “time to reopen and welcome back customers.”

Larson told the news station that customers came in before Christmas to buy clothes and parts for their motorcycles. And they had many collectible items for sale before the holidays to help jumpstart the dealership back to business.

Harley-Davidson of Ashville had nearly completed renovations before the reopening and is working with local crews to complete the process.

Tags
Brendan BakerJanuary 8, 2025

Related Articles

Shipwreck Harley-Davidson

Carolina Harley-Davidson dealerships sold to dealer group

December 10, 2024
Daily Herald

Windy City to consolidate another Harley store

November 25, 2024
Honda generator

Honda donates 40 generators for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

November 5, 2024
H-D Q3 results

Harley-Davidson reports North American sales drop in Q3

October 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button