Harley dealer that served as relief hub during Hurricane Helene back to business

The Harley-Davidson dealership in Swannanoa, North Carolina, has reopened after sustaining damage from Hurricane Helene nearly three months ago, according to a report posted on News 13’s website last month.

The new station reported that the dealership’s property served as a base of operations, housing storage, and supplies for the relief group Savage Freedom while the storm damage in the store was being repaired.

General Manager Steve Larson told News 13 before Christmas that after months of efforts to restabilize, it was “time to reopen and welcome back customers.”

Larson told the news station that customers came in before Christmas to buy clothes and parts for their motorcycles. And they had many collectible items for sale before the holidays to help jumpstart the dealership back to business.

Harley-Davidson of Ashville had nearly completed renovations before the reopening and is working with local crews to complete the process.