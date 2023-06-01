Honda ‘expands’ SxS lineup with Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve

American Honda has unveiled the Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve, growing its collection of sport side-by-sides (SxS). The new trim level features the four-person cabin of the popular Talon 1000X-4 but in a wider, longer package with increased suspension travel.

The new trim level features the four-person cabin of the popular Talon 1000X-4 but in a wider, longer package with increased suspension travel. Photo courtesy of Honda.

Also included in the announcement are the three other FOX Live Valve versions—the Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve, Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve and Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve. Each of the four trim levels benefits from improved suspension performance. Honda explained that its non-FOX Live Valve 2023 Talon offerings will be released separately at a later date.

"As we continue to develop our sport side-by-side offerings, the Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve represents an important expansion in the market," says American Honda Manager of Sports and Experiential Brandon Wilson. "The SxS experience is all about enjoying the outdoors with good company, and this new version makes that possible for more a broader spectrum of enthusiasts. We've listened carefully to dealer and customer feedback and the strategic upgrades that we've applied to all of the trim levels in the Talon 1000 FOX Live Valve lineup contribute to an elevated riding experience for drivers and passengers alike."

The new Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve completes the Talon lineup by combining the wide stance and long-travel suspension of the Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve with a spacious four-seat cabin previously only available in the 1000X configuration.

With the introduction of this new version comes a host of platform-wide advancements aimed at suspension performance, comfort, styling and more. Developed and produced in the U.S., all FOX Live Valve versions boast a new electric power-steering unit, updated ignition mapping, full-coverage doors, new aluminum wheels, improved accessory integration and new colors. Features like the dual clutch transmission and i-4WD traction-aiding technology—also return for the 2023 model year.

MSRP

Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve: $25,799

Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve: $24,799

Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve: $23,499

Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve: $22,499

Colors: Pearl Red; Matte Navy Blue

Available

Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve: June

Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve: June

Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve: June

Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve: August