Seat time on Volcon’s electric UTV, motorcycle? We’re in!

An all-access pass to hop aboard the all-new Volcon Stag electric side-by-side, recently launched Grunt electric motorcycle and Brat electric bicycle (shhhh!) was welcomed earlier this week by Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon.

In addition to finding a supreme riding location on an 1,100-acre ranch just a short trek down Interstate 35 from the company’s headquarters facility in Round Rock, Texas, we were offered time with a bevy Volcon executives, including chairman and co-founder Christian Okonsky and CEO Jordan Davis. We'll be telling the story of the only all-electric powersports manufacturer in upcoming editions of the magazine. We managed to get in and out prior to the growing operation moving into new digs nearby next week.

In the meantime, here are some pics from our adventure in the Austin area. Big props to Marllon Da Cruz, service and warranty manager at Volcon, and Christopher Minns, test engineer, for making it all happen early in the day to beat the heat.

A set for filming of the The Walking Dead proved to be ideal backdrop for the editor to ride the Volcon Stag electric side-by-side and Grunt motorcycle.

Volcon national sales director Dave Auringer (left) and the editor at the 1,100-acre ranch near Round Rock, Texas.

The editor's debut on an electric motorcycle proved to go swimmingly aboard the Grunt.

Sweet platform for filming of The Walking Dead while exploring on the Volcon Stag and Grunt.

You never know when filming at the ranch will require use of a non-electric taxi fleet.