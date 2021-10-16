Arai helmets signs exclusive distribution deal

Arai, the third-generation family-owned Japanese helmet manufacturer, will be expanding its footprint in Canada.

In September, Kimpex became the exclusive distributor of Arai in Canada.

To mark the beginning of the partnership between the two companies, Kimpex has launched a customized sales program for dealers, with riders being able to enjoy the Arai comfort and protection beginning in early 2022.

“It is with great pride that we put our Canadian distribution network at the service of the Arai brand,” said Michael Cote, vice president of Sales and Customer Experience. “When you understand the care with which each helmet is made, you can’t help but be impressed by their know-how! It is a privilege to represent this presitigious brand and to be able to offer it to all our customers.”

Arai will be added to the lineup of Kimpex featured brands, shown here from Dave's 2019 visit to the distributor's summer dealer show.