OTR International acquires Hoosier Wheel

OTR International has announced the acquisition of Hoosier Wheel – a manufacturer of standard and custom wheel assemblies for off-the-road applications, including lawn and garden, agriculture and material handling located in Evansville, Indiana.

Hoosier Wheel offers a complete line of pneumatic and semi-pneumatic wheels, including both steel and plastic construction, and a diverse offering of tire treads and sizes.

According to the announcement, the acquisition enhances OTR’s current portfolio of innovative, off-the-road mobility solutions supplied to well-known OEMs and the aftermarket, covering over 1,700 tire models and 300 distinct tread patterns, plus a wide range of rims and wheels. It also creates opportunities in the aftermarket and overseas, while expanding OTR’s U.S. manufacturing footprint in support of localization initiatives pursued by key customers. OTR International is majority owned by an affiliate of private investment firm Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”).

“We are proud to announce the addition of Hoosier Wheel to the OTR family,” said Tom Rizzi, OTR CEO and President, in the announcement. “OTR and Hoosier are regarded as market-leading, off-the-road tire and wheel partners with world-renowned original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors, each recognized for innovative products and services. The addition of Hoosier Wheel increases the company’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, while expanding our portfolio and reach in core markets served.”

“We are excited to join the OTR International family. The combination of Hoosier’s domestic manufacturing facilities and OTR’s global manufacturing and distribution network opens up numerous opportunities for growth and delivery of enhanced products and service to our customers,” said Alex Webb, Hoosier Wheel President, in the announcement.

The acquisition officially closed on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, and OTR intends to continue marketing Hoosier products under the Hoosier Wheel name.