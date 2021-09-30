‘We want your machines’: dealer

With inventory still at nearly unprecedented lows for many powersports dealerships this fall, one has taken a unique approach to getting more on their lot – offering previous customers to buy the ones they’ve got.

Show Low Motorsports in Show Low, Arizona, recently sent an email newsletter to its valued customers, with one main message: we want your machines.

“This crazy market has made your pre-owned vehicles worth more than ever and some of you took advantage of that. Our General Manager has issued a directive for us to contact all owners again, one last time. WE WANT YOUR MACHINES,” read the newsletter. “Our Used Sales Department is in need of machines like yours because there have been several recent requests for these machines. Our Management Team is willing to offer more than NADA Value for these units. Remember, it is not necessary to buy in order get a hard cash offer for your ride!”

It’s a unique personable approach to a problem that’s seemingly plaguing everyone.

What has your dealership been doing to maintain adequate levels of inventory? Let us know by emailing the hyperlinked author tag above.