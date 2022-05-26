Home > News > Dealers > Parts Unlimited hires sales rep

By: Dave McMahon May 26, 2022

Parts Unlimited announced that the distributorship's newest sales rep for the Southwest region of the U.S., covering Nevada and Arizona, is Chris Moody.

Moody’s industry experience includes marketing photography/video as well as advisory roles in service and custom fabrication. He has extensive racing experience including AMA D37, Big 6 NCGP, Score Baja and BITD racing and is an AMA member and Pee Wee Motocross instructor. 

Chris Moody

In his down time, Moody enjoys mountain biking, photo/videography, street/dirt riding and playing guitar.

