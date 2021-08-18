Bintelli honored for growth

Inc. magazine has revealed that Bintelli LLC is No. 4,581 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being ranked on the INC5000 for a third time is an incredible honor. It’s no secret that the last few years have been extremely difficult and I’m extremely proud of my entire team for rising to the challenge to make our growth possible. In the last three years our staff size has grown by 260% and the footprint of our facilities have grown by 286%. I’m astounded when I look at those numbers! It’s an honor to work with such amazing people every single day and this award is a team award and one I share with my entire staff. I’m extremely excited about what the future holds for us all and couldn’t be prouder of being included on the INC5000 list,” said Justin Jackrel, Bintelli founder and president.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”