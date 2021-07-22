Kawasaki reveals increased capital spending, employment growth at Lincoln plant

Since 1974, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. (KMM), a subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), has been a proud member of the Lincoln, Nebraska, community.

KMM began with the Consumer Products division where Jet Skis, Mules, ATVs, UTVs and RUVs are produced. In 2001, the Rail Car Division was added to make subway passenger cars for the East Coast. The Aerospace Division was added in 2017 to manufacture cargo doors for the Boeing 777X. Currently the facility covers approximately 2.4 million square feet and employs over 2,400.

Over the next 18 months, KMM will spend an estimated $200 million in capital and tooling for the Consumer Products division. This capital investment will allow KMM to expand its assembly, paint and welding lines in conjunction with automation of processes.

Due to the low unemployment rate, KMM will add significant automation processes to compete in the global market, skill up current employees and increase production output. KMM will add over 550 full time employees not only to support the Consumer Products expansion, but also the Rail Car R211 project.

Employment opportunities will include fabrication, welding and assembly primarily for the side-by-side products and rail car projects.