Kawasaki holds job fair offering 500 positions

As companies search for employees to help manufacture products during a period of strong demand, Kawasaki held a job fair in Lincoln, Nebraska, in an effort to attract candidates.

The job fair included openings for positions such as assemblers (with no experience) that will start at $18.10 an hour, and higher pay for skilled positions including welders, tool and die machinists, office positions, engineers, purchasing agents, production planning specialists and systems administrators. The company is offering $3,000 hiring bonuses for welders.

Powersports Previously reported on the nuances of both the supply chain and labor shortage problems facing the powersports industry right now. Also, on the importance of properly retraining an aging workforce.

