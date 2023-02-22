Bintelli expands operations to third new facility

Bintelli has announced its third manufacturing facility expansion in three years. The expansion to a 174,000 square foot facility will allow the company to keep up with the demand for its line of electric vehicles and golf carts.

“It’s no secret that every move we make is to continue to deliver on having the best program possible,” said Jason Perske, VP of Bintelli. “This expansion is another step in solidifying ourselves at the forefront of the industry. While faster order fulfillment and greater inventory availability is going to be an incredible asset for our dealer family, I’m far more excited about what this means for the additional levels of support we can offer. I’m excited for all our dealerships to share in this huge announcement and incredibly thankful for all the support they show us every day. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

Bintelli's expansion to a 174,000 square foot facility is necessary due to the demand for its line of electric vehicles and golf carts.

Last year, Bintelli was ranked as 2022’s Best Low-Speed Vehicle and Best Street-Legal Golf Cart by over 1,100 consumers from around the nation. This award, combined with its dealer network tripling in size in the last year, required the expansion of its manufacturing.

“This new facility is a testament to the amazing work our dealer family has done over the last few years,” said Justin Jackrel, founder and president of Bintelli. “As we are now operational in what I believe is the largest LSV manufacturing facility in America, we’re going to be able to even better support our dealer family with the additional vehicles, parts and support they need to continue their rapid growth nationwide.”

In addition to the recent facility expansion, Bintelli has also put a major focus on expanding its support and production staff to better assist its dealer network. Over the last twelve months, its dealer support team has increased by 500%, rapidly decreasing average delivery time for parts shipments and response and wait times for dealership needs. Focusing on more than just the sale of vehicles, Bintelli has tripled the size of its parts and after-sale service department to ensure all end users and dealerships continue to be supported with the best service in the industry.

"It is a great feeling being a Bintelli dealer knowing that we have the support, commitment and communication from the brand and employees at the corporate office,” said Tom McMenanin, president of Toms River Auto Group. “There is not a question that doesn’t get answered, a call that doesn’t get a returned call, or an email that doesn’t get a reply. If you are a new dealer coming into the Bintelli family you will be able to hold your head up high representing the Bintelli brand.”

"This facility is like no other - massive is an understatement,” said Kevin Marques, facility manager of Bintelli. “We couldn't have done this without the hard work and dedication of our staff and all their efforts to make this a smooth transition. I'm thrilled to see the success and impact we will have on the EV community with our new home.”

Bintelli predicts continued growth amongst its dealer network. All dealerships receive a dedicated account management team, access to Bintelli’s resource rich dealer portal, free lead generation and exclusive territories.

