Yamaha reveals Q1 2021 Outdoor Access Initiative grants

Yamaha Motor Corp. has announced the completion of the 2021 Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) first quarter grant cycle with funding decisions totaling $225,000. The first quarter applicant pool represented a wide-ranging selection of OHV enthusiasts with projects working to supply ATV, side-by-side, motorcycle and snowmobile riders with safe and sustainable trails and riding areas for responsible recreation. The Yamaha OAI remains an essential resource to grassroots efforts initiated by riding clubs, land stewardship organizations, and public land managers across the country.

“Happily, we are seeing an increase in grant applications for the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative as the public strengthens its interest in outdoor and motorized recreation,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager, in the announcement. “With the growing amount of people visiting state and national parks and forests, the work needed to maintain these public spaces for everyone’s benefit and enjoyment is also rising, and Yamaha remains dedicated to supporting those who want to make a difference in protecting and creating access to these lands.”

The first quarter 2021 Yamaha OAI grants totaling more than $225,000 were awarded to the following organizations:

- All Kids Bike / Strider Education Foundation

- Central Mountain ATV Association, Pennsylvania

- Darnell Hills – BLM Open OHV Area, Wyoming

- Day Mountain Road Association, Maine

- Interior Alaska Trails and Parks Foundation

- Lakes Region ATV Club, Maine

- Northwest Motorcycle Association, Washington

- Osseo Area Dusty Riders, Wisconsin

- Sault Ste. Marie Snowmobile Association, Michigan

- Southwest Wildlife Foundation, Arizona

- The Nature Conservancy, Tennessee Chapter

For more than 12 years, Yamaha has been issuing quarterly grants to non-profit organizations supporting the needs of riding groups, outdoor enthusiasts, land stewardship organizations, and land managers to improve access to public land for outdoor recreation. Yamaha has contributed more than $4.5 million in aid to nearly 400 projects across the nation over the life of the program.

Submission guidelines and applications are available at YamahaOAI.com.