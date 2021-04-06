Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties announce new sales reps

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties have announced their newest sales reps additions, covering the Northeast region.

For Parts Unlimited, Patrick Waitt will be tasked with covering the state of Maine. Waitt grew up racing NESC and pro motocross in the ‘90’s, and still races locally on his Yamaha YZ 450F. His other industry experience includes parts and operations on the dealership level and he is an MSF license instructor in Maine. Aside from racing/riding, Waitt enjoys the outdoors with skiing, hiking and mountain biking.

Patrick Waitt

Meanwhile, Drag Specialties has welcomed Christopher Ellis to its sales team, covering Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island. Ellis comes to us with a vast knowledge of parts and V-twin experience having served as a Harley-Davidson product representative in the Southeast. Ellis has been riding for 10+ years and his current ride is a 2009 Street Glide. In his free time, he enjoys golf, riding and spending time with his wife, Jessica and bulldog, Waylon.

Christopher Ellis