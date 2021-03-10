Find It Now GPS sponsors 2021 Pro Watercross season

Pro Watercross has announced Find It Now (FIN) GPS – the world leader in security for the Powersports Industry since 2008 – has joined PWX as the Official GPS Security for the 2021 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross National Tour.

The FIN is designed specifically for the rigors of the powersports industry, whether you are on the water, on the dirt or on the road FIN can handle the heat, moisture and vibration that made for automotive use devices just cannot take.

The FIN GPS sells only through authorized Powersports dealerships, ensuring that the retail customer always gets the correct unit for their needs and can opt for a professional installation if desired. Every customer is contacted to develop a direct relationship with the factory representatives; this ensures accurate information transfer on initial set up as well as a lifetime warranty and of support. Some insurance companies offer a discount for having a permanently installed tracking system. Be sure to check for a discount with your insurance agent.

FIN GPS Security Power Management and Operating System sets them apart from any in the industry. It is rugged, shock resistant and water resistant. The FIN can be used on all Motorcycles and powersports vehicles of every kind and will alert an owner via cellular text message and email and will quickly begin to track and interface with any police department for quick recovery.

FIN GPS Security have the most up to date technology with redundant servers and a highly trained staff to assist you 24/7/365 and is the premier security and tracking system for the powersports industry.