Kent Powersports of Austin, Texas, sponsors its local football team, the Wolves. What a cool way to be involved in the community!

The multi-line dealership is owned by powersports enthusiast Jeff Kent, a five-time Major League Baseball All-Star. It may be safe to say that his passion for sports could have been an influential aspect that led to the sponsorship of the high school team.

Check out the eye-catching Instagram video below: