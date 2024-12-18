DealersDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterNifty 50Service ProvidersTop Storiestop ten ten

2025 Nifty 50 nominations due Friday!

The StaffDecember 18, 2024

The deadline to submit a nomination form for a “Nifty” product is here! Nomination forms for the 2025 Powersports Business Nifty 50 are due Friday, December 20.

Nifty 50 winners will be announced and awarded at our Accelerate Conference, held Jan. 20-22 at the Sheratan Charlotte in North Carolina!

We invite you to nominate aftermarket and factory parts, accessories, or new products from service providers and technology companies. Winning products will be published in a 2025 edition of Powersports Business and celebrated on our website. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your innovative product—complete a nomination form to be considered for the 2025 list:

