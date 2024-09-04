Auto Finance Events has announced that powersports lenders will discuss motorcycle finance growth opportunities like electrified products and flexible financing during the PowerSports Finance Summit 2024. This event will be held at Wynn Las Vegas, Oct. 9-10.

Powersports lenders will discuss motorcycle finance growth opportunities during the PowerSports Finance Summit 2024 in Las Vegas, Oct. 9-10. Photo courtesy of Auto Finance Events; James Van Bramer

A panel discussion is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Panelists from Harley-Davidson, HorsePower, and the MIC will examine:

How to increase financing penetration as sales remain mixed;

How electrified products and e-bikes can help grow origination volume; and

The benefits of new financing products such as flex financing and short-term financing.

The panel will include Yordanka Martin, chief risk officer for Harley Davidson Financial Services. Martin joined the Harley team in May. She previously worked for Hyundai Capital America for nearly 11 years, most recently heading the consumer risk department.

Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations of the Motorcycle Industry Council, is also a panelist. He became acting president in March for the nonprofit, which is a national trade association representing manufacturers and distributors of motorcycles based in Irvine, California.

Finally, Chris Garrido, chief executive of HorsePower Financial Services, will be on the panel. He has led the company since October 2020. He previously worked in various positions across the financial services sector.

The PowerSports Finance Summit agenda is now available.