CFMOTO recalls ZFORCE 950 due to crash and tip-over hazards

CFMOTO recalled its ZFORCE 950 HO Sport side-by-sides on July 18. The company shares that the shock absorber rod assembly can unthread and detach, causing suspension collapse, posing crash and tip-over hazards to the rider.

CFMOTO recalled its ZFORCE 950 because the shock absorber rod assembly can unthread and detach, posing crash and tip-over hazards. Photo courtesy of CFMOTO

The recall involves about 3,630 2022-2023 CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles sold in gray, orange, and tan colors. CFMOTO is stamped on the front of the vehicle and ZFORCE is printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is stamped on the vehicle’s frame, just ahead of the right rear wheel.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the recalled vehicle into the dealer for a free repair. CFMOTO has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers and is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly to provide more details about the repair.

CFMOTO Powersports has received approximately 86 reports of incidents in which the shock absorber failed and the suspension collapsed, including one tip-over which resulted in impact injury to the ribs.