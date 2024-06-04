Yuasa Battery names Rio Okubo as president and CEO

Yuasa Battery has announced Rio Okubo as president and CEO, succeeding Yuuka Moriya after five years with the company in Laureldale, Pennsylvania.

With over 25 years in the battery industry, Okubo started his career in OEM sales at Yuasa Corporation Japan where he was in charge of Japanese OEMs, with Honda being one of his major clients in Japan and globally. He then became an international salesman with GS Yuasa Japan and worked with manufacturers such as BMW, KTM, and Piaggio. He has previously worked for Yuasa Battery in America as the OE Sales Manager where he aided in expanding the Yuasa GYZ series product range, a USA-manufactured battery, to be suitable for the V-Twin market.

Rio Okub, now president and CEO of Yuasa Battery, has over 25 years of experience in the battery industry. Photo courtesy of Yuasa

“I am really excited to be back again with Yuasa Battery and returning once again to the U.S., but more importantly, to be joining members of our Yuasa Team who all play a role in making products that help enthusiasts all over the world enjoy their powersport vehicles to their full potential,” he says.

Okubo shares that, while the powersports market may not be growing at an exponential rate, it is a stable industry backed by innovation and technology. “I think COVID-19 was a huge blow to the U.S. economy and all manufacturers, and Yuasa went through a difficult time as well,” he says. “We were not able to manufacture and ship enough product, which caused inconvenience and disappointment to our customers. We continue to invest in new technology, materials, and machinery while evolving our processes to provide the quality Yuasa has come to be known for.”

An early initiative of Okubo’s action plan is to continue expanding involvement within the powersports enthusiast community. Yuasa Battery will be a premier sponsor of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rally in South Dakota later this summer.

“There is a unique and adventure-seeking bond formed between riders. I think it’s because people are looking for passion and fun,” he says. “I also believe that these people will share their enjoyment with their families and friends, and their connections will grow deeper. This event is the perfect place to do so. Yuasa is grateful to the organizers at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip for this opportunity.”

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, Yuasa Battery, Inc. has been manufacturing powersports batteries in the United States since 1979. The company shares that it is the largest American manufacturer and distributor of batteries for motorcycles, snowmobiles, scooters, ATVs, side-by-sides and personal watercraft.