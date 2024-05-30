NPA names Dallas and Atlanta operations managers

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced its new operations managers for Atlanta and Dallas. Nathan Currin joins the NPA team as the general operations manager for Atlanta, and Aaron Greenhaw is the operations manager at NPA Dallas.

NPA Atlanta

Nathan Currin is now the general operations manager for NPA Atlanta. Photo courtesy of NPA

For the past seven years, Currin has been the general manager at Atlanta Motorcycle Works. In May, he began his journey at NPA. “Having been a previous client, I knew the standard-bearing staff of NPA Atlanta were second to none in professionalism and providing overwhelmingly positive customer interactions,” Currin says. “It’s increasingly clear that NPA is a forward-thinking, value-driven company that genuinely cares about its employees and clients. NPA is the best in the business and was first to mind when I began considering my next destination.”

Currin is taking over longtime employee Buffy Huffman’s post. Huffman helped build the NPA Atlanta business from the ground up and has moved to another role within the NPA organization.

“We’re excited to welcome a knowledgeable and enthusiastic motorcycle manager to our expanding team in Atlanta,” says Jeff Kinney, VP of Operations at NPA. “We already know Nathan from his previous business dealings with us as an NPA member, and we are confident he will excel in his new role.”

Currin’s love for motorcycles began when he was seven after he rode with his dad on the back of a Honda Gold Wing. Today, he enjoys riding adventures on his 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition and 2015 BMW R1200GS motorcycles.

Looking ahead, Currin is eager to lead the expansion of NPA’s Atlanta operations. “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to augment our tenured Atlanta team and expand our market area and physical footprint,” he says. “My goal is to continue delivering the high standard of service that NPA is known for while also exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.” He can be reached at 678.272.3786 or by email at ncurrin@npauctions.com.

NPA Dallas

In recent years, NPA introduced regional operations managers (ROMs) to oversee operations across multiple NPA locations. These ROMs have been balancing the management of their own facilities while enhancing operational processes for all locations and clients. With the appointment of Aaron Greenhaw, West Coast ROM Jeff Stalder can now focus exclusively on refining processes and procedures to increase efficiency and ease for NPA’s customers and operations teams.

Pictured left to right are Aaron Greenhaw and Jeff Stalder of NPA Dallas.

“Greenhaw is no stranger to our operations, having worked with us for nearly 10 years before embarking on a new adventure and returning to NPA in 2021,” Stalder says. “We are excited to have Aaron and his wealth of experience in this new role.”

Greenhaw has been in the powersports industry since 2009 and has been riding since he was six, starting with a ranch-retired Honda ATC. He is eager to lead the NPA Dallas operations team and collaborate with Stalder on process improvements.

“My aim is to uphold the exceptional service standards that NPA’s customers and clients trust, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation,” Greenhaw says. He can be reached at 972.695.4834.