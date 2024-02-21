LCC Powersports founder William Heishman passes

Powersports Business recently learned of the passing of LCC Powersports founder William Heishman, who was a long-time fixture in the motorcycle industry in Missouri and an active member of the Missouri Powersport Dealer Association (MPSDA).

William “Wild Bill” Heishman founded Liberty Cycle Center in 1968, and later his son Jeff took over the reins in 1995 and renamed the dealership LCC Powerposts. Bill passed away on February 13. He was 86 years old. (Photo: LCC Powersports, Facebook)

He was known as “Wild Bill” throughout Missouri and parts of metro Kansas City, not only for his racing career but for his amazing career in retail motorcycles, which began with his founding of LCC Powersports in 1968.

He leaves behind an incredible legacy, which his family continues to this day. His son Jeff now runs Liberty Cycle Center, which was later renamed LCC Powersports.

Here’s the tribute from MPSDA:

The motorcycling community sadly lost an important member on February 13, 2024. William “Wild Bill” Heishman was at the heart of the motorcycling community for over 70 years. Bill’s love of motorcycles led him from amateur racing to professional racing. Bill founded LCC Powersports (Liberty Cycle Center) in Liberty, Missouri, in 1968 with his wife Janey, who passed away in 1996. Bill leaves behind his wife Joyce, (4) children, (13) grandchildren, (6) great-grandchildren, and (2) great-great-grandchildren. Bill lost his fight with heart disease at age 86. He will leave a big gap in our community and will be sorely missed. -MPSDA

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Heishman family and friends.