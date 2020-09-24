Home > News > Dealers > Auto magnate and successful motorcycle dealer Case, 77, dies

September 24, 2020

Rick Case, who at one time reportedly was the largest motorcycle dealer in the country with 14 locations, passed away Monday at age 77 after a bout with cancer, according to a report in the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel at sun-sentinel.com.

Case was an auto dealership magnate in South Florida that generated over $1 billion in sales annually, according to the Sun-Sentinel. He started selling Honda cars only after a successful run at selling Honda motorcycles.

For those unfamiliar with Case, the Sun-Sentinel provides an interesting read here.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com

