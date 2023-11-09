Taiga Motors announces production milestone of 1,000 units

Taiga Motors Corporation has reached a significant achievement with the production of its 1,000th electric vehicle. This milestone was celebrated with the completion of a fully electric Orca Performance PWC. The 1,000th vehicle built since the opening of the Montreal production facility in 2022 is a testament to Taiga’s unwavering commitment to accelerating the electrification of the off-road industry.

Taiga Motors has reached a significant achievement with the production of its 1,000th electric vehicle. Photos courtesy of CNW Group/Taiga

“There is nothing easy about producing world-first electric vehicles at scale,” says Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. “I am very proud of our team’s perseverance to push through short-term pain in building the foundational production system for meaningful long-term gains in leading the off-road EV transition.”

Orca Performance PWC

Taiga Motor’s passion for sustainable technology is evident in the recently launched Orca Performance, a fully electric personal watercraft that boasts silent operation and zero emissions. The Orca Performance has been purpose-built to provide a thrilling on-water experience while being eco-friendly.

The Orca Performance is the latest fully electric personal watercraft developed by Taiga.

With an electric motor that delivers instant torque and acceleration, the Orca Performance is highly responsive and fun to ride. The watercraft is powered by a sealed lithium-ion battery that’s been optimized to deliver maximum power across its lifetime under high vibration and saltwater environments, providing up to two hours of riding.

The PWC is a crowning achievement for Taiga, demonstrating what can be realized by pushing the boundaries of innovation. The company’s success in producing its 1,000th unit is a significant milestone that will pave the way for the future of off-road EVs.

Nomad snowmobile

Taiga has begun switching its manufacturing to its Nomad, the world’s first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile that utilizes the same modular powertrain as Taiga’s PWC. The Nomad is changing the game for commercial operations and ski resorts with its lower cost and quiet and emission-free operation. Just like the Orca Performance, the Nomad platform has been optimized for more efficient manufacturability without compromising performance.

The fully electric Nomad snowmobile is changing the game for commercial operations and ski resorts with quiet and emission-free operations.

Technology

Last week, Taiga launched its Cloud Connected Mobile App, bringing new features to the Nomad and Orca. With industry-first real-time vehicle localization, mode preference features, measurement system selections, and charging details, the new app enhances the Taiga ownership experience.

Taiga owners can now monitor their vehicles from anywhere and customize their ride settings through the new Cloud Connected Mobile App.

