Mulholland Harley-Davidson of California under new ownership

Mulholland Harley-Davidson, located in Calabasas, California, has been sold from Rodin Younessi to Bret Irvine.

Younessi, former president of the dealership, grew up professionally racing high-performance vehicles. He started his career as a law school graduate who decided to return to his passion for cars. He began investing in dealerships and currently operates seven Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Mulholland Harley-Davidson of Calabasas, California, has been sold from Rodin Younessi to Bret Irvine. Photo courtesy of Mulholland Harley-Davidson

Following the sale, Younessi commented, “Another exclusive sell-side deal done with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services. With the help of his partner, Courtney Bernhard, they were successful in the sale of Mulholland Harley-Davison in Calabasas, California. Thank you very much for your professionalism, industry knowledge, perseverance, and tenacity. I have known George for 20 years and have done many dealership transactions with him and would not hesitate to do more as we grow our organization strategically.”

Chaconas explained that when Younessi reached out, he had the perfect buyer in mind. “Bret was looking for a medium-sized store in California, and I knew he would be excited about Mulholland, an opportunity to own his own Harley-Davidson dealership in Southern California. It was a privilege and an honor to bring these two together and facilitate this transaction. I’m very excited to have worked with Bret to help him buy his second Harley-Davidson dealership and to assist Rodin in selling his second Harley-Davidson dealership in the greater Los Angeles area. I wish Bret great success in his new venture, and I’m deeply grateful to have helped facilitate the sale of Mulholland Harley-Davidson.”

The dealership will remain at its current location at 24050 Ventura Boulevard in Calabasas, California.

Rodin Younessi was represented by Keith H. Stolzenberg at Stolzenberg Gelles, Flynn & Arango, LLP, in Coral Gables, Florida. Bret Irvine was represented by Robert A. Bass at Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida.