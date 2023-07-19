Triumph reveals Tiger 900 Aragón editions

Triumph has announced the launch of the MY24 Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition and the Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition motorcycles. These editions celebrate Iván Cervantes’ victory in the Baja Aragón in 2022, one of the most demanding races on two wheels. Available for one year only, these special editions each feature unique liveries and specifications.

Riding a Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Cervantes dominated the 280-mile race and crossed the finish line an impressive one hour and six minutes ahead of his rivals, demonstrating the Tiger’s ability to endure some of the harshest terrain at an elite level of competition.

Both Tiger 900 Aragón editions deliver all the specifications, technology, and capability that the market-leading Tiger 900 GT Pro and Rally Pro are known for. Their advanced performance, accompanied by two fresh new looks, preserves the ultimate feel of aggression and attitude, while also adding that race-ready edge.

Maintaining a lightweight modular frame and high specification suspension, the new Tiger 900 Aragón additions are tailored to optimize both on-road and off-road potential with the ultimate agile and dynamic handling experience. Photos courtesy of Triumph

The Tiger 900 Rally Aragón dons a triple color of Matte Phantom Black, Matte Graphite, and Crystal White, featuring distinct Racing Yellow accents paired seamlessly with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition detailing, as well as a new and unique twin color seat design.

The GT Aragón follows suit with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition detailing, in addition to a refreshing twin color seat design, but instead features a triple color scheme of Diablo Red, Matte Phantom Black, and Crystal White to echo a bold and elegant feel.

Both models continue to boast an impressive 64 LBFT (87 Nm) of peak torque at 7,250 rpm, as well as a slip and assist clutch, to deliver a rich triple performance. Maintaining a lightweight modular frame and high specification suspension, these new additions to the Tiger family are tailored to optimize both on-road and off-road potential with the ultimate agile and dynamic handling experience.

Further maximizing handling, the GT Aragón Edition carries fully adjustable 1.8-inch USD Marzocchi cartridge forks with electronically adjustable RSU, whereas the Rally Aragón Edition features Showa forks tuned for even greater off-road performance.

Engine protection bars are fitted as standard to both Aragón Editions, while the Rally Aragón Edition also has fuel tank protection bars as standard to top off the ultimate competitive aesthetic. A collection of over 65 dedicated accessory options is available for both models.

Both models are competitively priced and will be available in dealers by the end of July. The MY24 Tiger 900 Aragón Edition MSRP is $16,995 USD. The MY24 Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition has an MSRP of $16,495 USD.

