Landmaster introduces new line of commercial UTVs

Landmaster has designed and released the all-new RVR (Rover), available in gas and electric platforms. The gas L5 RVR and the lithium-powered version - the AMP RVR - will begin production in August. Both UTVs are designed specifically for commercial work applications, including golf courses, schools, groundskeeping, airports, and more.

Both Landmaster RVR UTVs are designed specifically for commercial work applications. (Photo: Landmaster)

Landmaster classifies the RVR as a commercial UTV due to its features, capabilities, and price point. The AMP RVR and L5 RVR come standard with independent rear suspension and dual-rate shocks, for a comfortable ride, even at various payload levels, and have a towing capacity of 1,500 lbs. and a max bed capacity of 750 lbs.

Additionally, Landmaster says that RVRs come standard with a dumpable steel bed with removable sides, electronic power steering, two adjustable premium bucket seats, 2″ front and rear hitch receivers, and a rear locking differential.

“The electric RVR is an incredible vehicle for business owners, super quiet, low-maintenance, fume-free, strong capabilities, and easy to operate. For users who are stopping and starting all day with a UTV, the electric RVR will last all day and charge in as little as six hours overnight,” says David Piercy, marketing and creative director for Landmaster.

Built from the ground up in Columbia City, Indiana, RVR is positioned as an affordable UTV with features and capabilities similar to premium-priced brands in the commercial vehicle space, according to the company.